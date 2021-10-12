The holy festival of Navratri is about to end in two days. After curbing the celebration last year, this time worshippers and devotees could celebrate it with much enthusiasm. This nine-day long festival ends before Dusshera and is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Each day of Navratri has nine different colours assigned to it. It started from yellow this year, followed by green, grey, orange, white, red and finally royal blue on day seven. Navratri 2021 Day 6 Colour Red: Katrina Kaif, Jennifer Winget and Others Teach You How To Nail This Colour of Love (View Pics).

One is expected to wear this colour on day seven of Navratri. Royal blue stands for serenity and superiority. The seventh day of the festival is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, one of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Royal blue as a colour can be very loud for your eyes but it sure looks divine if worn right. While many of us love blue, royal blue comes in a very tricky space. It's for those who like bright colours and definitely not for those who prefer subtle hues.

For those who adore this colour, this occasion is just the right one for you to flaunt your love for it. And others, who are still wondering about how to wear it the right way, can take some styling tips and ideas from our B-town divas. Have a look at their pictures below. Durga Ashtami 2021 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia kept it simple in her royal blue pre-draped saree with slight embellishments.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in her traditional six yards is a combination that's hard to beat.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara's royal blue lehenga choli has festive written all over it.

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

If PeeCee wears it, you gotta wear it.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's blue georgette saree is for those who love minimal fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's embellished lehenga choli looks charming and perfect for the upcoming wedding season.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's mirror-worked lehenga choli is perfect for Navratri.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri marks the onset of the festive season in India. This is followed by Dusshera and finally Diwali. The atmosphere is beautiful these days and the excitement to celebrate it is at its peak. We at LatestLY extend our warm wishes to all our readers on this auspicious occasion. Happy Navratri!

