On day eight of Sharad Navratri 2022, you are required to wear outfits in the peacock green colour. For those unaware, during this nine-day long festival, each day is represented by a certain colour and it's essential that you understand its significance. It is believed that this colour fulfils the desires of all the devotees. The colour instantly lifts up your spirit and adds a charm to your already charming wardrobe. It is also called the colour of compassion. Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special.

Navratri, as the name suggests, is a nine-day long festival that's celebrated across India. The festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga against the mighty demon, Mahishasura. Garba and Dandiya nights are organised in different parts of the country while its prominence is also regarded in Eastern India. Since peacock green is not a tough colour to find, it can be easily found in everyone's wardrobe. However, if you need some extra tips in styling it right, our Bollywood divas can lend you a helping hand. Navratri 2022: CSMT Heritage Building Illuminates in Red Colour on Day 2 of the Nine-Day Festival (See Pics).

This Navratri, check out some stunning looks by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others and get ready to slay like never before.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Stunning Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Peplum Top With a Skirt

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Bandhej Suit

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Sharara

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Lehenga Choli

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).