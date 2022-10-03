The festival of Navratri for the year 2022 will end tomorrow. And on day nine, you can wear the colour pink that's representing it. For those still unaware, Navratri is a nine-day long festival and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Each day of this festival is represented by a certain colour. This year, it started with white and will end with pink. As a colour, pink stands for romance and playfulness. It also has a nurturing feel to it. Garba at Times Square in New York! Old Video of Women Dancing Enthusiastically Goes Viral This Navratri Season (Watch).

While pink is traditionally associated with women, hence it is also called a feminine colour, this notion is no longer popular. Men too love wearing pink these days and there are so many Bollywood hunks who can inspire you to carry this shade in style. But for ladies, if they are still unsure if pink is the right colour for them, we have a host of B-town beauties who will help you out. From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, have a look at how these ladies carried pink outfits in style and how you can take some essential style cues from them. WATCH: Women Break into Garba in Mumbai Local Train; Video Showing Navratri Fever Goes Viral.

Deepika Padukone's Stunning Saree

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Plain Chiffon Saree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Lehenga Choli

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Sharara

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Navratri!

