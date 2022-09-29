The Navratri festivities touch their highest peak on Garba nights! People groove to the beats of energetic tracks to perform the traditional dance form during the festival. A viral Instagram reel showing two women breaking into Garba at Time Square in New York has been getting amazing views on the internet. The clip shows two girls performing Garba in unison at 2 am (as per the video's caption) on the Gujarati song "Dakla". WATCH: Women Break into Garba in Mumbai Local Train; Video Showing Navratri Fever Goes Viral.

Listen To Gujarati Track Dakla, Here:

