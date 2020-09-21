Neha Dhupia! Armed with an exceptional persona, a strong sense of self, wit and charm, her on-screen shenanigans have taken a U-turn from days of sauciness to thought-provoking roles. A poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion, Neha engages with her style arsenal featuring anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes and athleisure. She turned into a cover girl for the Candy magazine this month. Attributed as beautiful and strong, to have fought the rarest of battles and a woman who is super confident in whatever she says and believes.

The photoshoot lensed by Denzil Christian, styled by Gumani stylists with glam helmed by Younten Tsomo. Here's a closer look at her style. Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: Fiesty Chicness Galore, She Makes a Compelling and Sartorial Case for Unconventional Silhouettes Every Single Time!

Neha Dhupia - Cover Girl

Neha flaunts a Rocky Star ensemble featuring a multi-hued jacket, a tulle skirt with cycling shorts underneath. Jewellery by Azotiique and Anmol, sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Sep 9, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).