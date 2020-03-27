Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in an Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

Neha Dhupia in Urvashi Joneja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia is a woman to reckon with, courtesy an exceptional persona, a strong sense of self, wit and charm. While her on-screen shenanigans have taken a U-turn from days of sultriness to thought-provoking roles, Neha has always been delightful, off-screen too. As a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion, Neha has developed an engaging fashion arsenal. Anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure all find a modest place in her always inspiring wardrobe. She has carefully mastered the knack of looking nothing less than chic every time she steps out. Neha Dhupia’s refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town. Neha Dhupia, the exceptional woman with an exceptional fashion arsenal keeps us hooked, booked and cooked to her shenanigans. A recent style had her sparking off those silver linings vibe in a Urvashi Joneja asymmetric and voluminous ensemble. A signature style that spelt Neha from the word go, we loved how Neha gave her relaxed ensemble a sleekness with the pointy toes, balancing out the look with a strong beauty and hair game in tow.

All whilst retaining an individualistic style statement, Neha Dhupia comes across as fuss-free. From being a self-confessed tomboy to one of the sartorial stunners of B-town, Neha Dhupia has traversed a long way. Here's how Neha made the tricky silver hue work in her favour.

Neha Dhupia - Silver Linings

An asymmetric voluminous silver toned dress with one shoulder detailing and a hint of blue by designer Urvashi Joneja was teamed with black pointy toes. Soft wavy hair and subtle makeup completed the look. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.