Armed with an exceptional persona highlighted by a strong sense of self, wit and charm, this model, actor, anchor, super mom is a hoot! A former Miss India, Neha's cinematic stamp of sultry roles matured into thought-provoking roles, she has now modelled herself as a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion. With an engaging fashion arsenal conspired with Gumani stylists, Neha gives those anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure all a worthy tap. Just like this recent style of hers featuring a perfect style amidst a perfect backdrop of her apartment terrace. A floaty, flowy pink striped cape dress by Mati coupled with the newer and chicer short hairdo. We are crushing on this look for its sheer fluidity but also a touch of the always classy stripes in the infallible hue of pink.

Cape dresses, a glamorous resurgence of the 1960s with a flattering and clean finesse is a one-stop piece that yields a completely chic and sophisticated tone, irrespective of the body type. In addition to blurring the lines between form-flattering and billowing fashion trends, cape dresses are a worthy wardrobe addition. Here’s a closer look at Neha’s interpretation of this style. Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in a Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

Neha Dhupia – Super Chic

A free size stylish cape dress by Mati worth Rs.8500 as paired with textured wavy hair and subtle makeup. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia in Mati (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring an ensemble cast of Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan.

