Illegal Trailer: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra's Fast-Paced Legal Drama Looks Binge-Worthy (Watch Video)

Illegal Trailer (Photo Credits: Screengrab/YouTube/Voot Select)

Voot Select is all set to bring yet another amazing web show after the likes of Asur and The Raikar Case. Titled Illegal - Justice, Out Of Order, the show stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. The courtroom drama looks intriguing enough and after catching the brand new trailer, we bet you'll be interested to binge this show soon. The legal drama revolves around two high profile cases being handled by the country's top law firm. The show tries to take a hard look at our legal system and how easy it is to manipulate it. The Raikar Case Review: Voot Select’s Murder-Mystery Series Has Good Suspense but Struggles to Contain Its Own Skeletons.

The series has been written by Reshu Nath, who has previously written popular shows such as Rajkummar Rao's Bose: Dead or Alive and Vikrant Massey starrer Broken But Beautiful. In the series, we see Neha Sharma's character undergoing the dilemma of defending a rapist. There's also Piyush Mishra's character of the country's best criminal lawyer who seems to be unbeatable. The show highlights the nasty games of power, politics and greed and how it all weakens the legal system. Neha Sharma’s Throwback Selfie Missing Her Jeans Is Just Our Mood These Days!

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The series has been directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Samar Khan and is all set to begin streaming from May 12. Given the kind of response that Voot Select's previous shows have received, the expectations are high from this one too. From the trailer, it does seem like a fast-paced drama that seems to be perfect for a quarantine watch.