Neha Sharma’s Throwback Selfie Missing Her Jeans Is Just Our Mood These Days!

Neha Sharma Missing Denim Days (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This girl is a delight to reckon with, right from keeping us hooked to her fitness shenanigans with her sister Aisha Sharma, being a style cynosure in some chic ensembles to lighting up the silver screen. Neha was last seen as Kamala Devi in the Ajay Devgan - Kajol starrer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. With the ongoing lockdown, Neha took to reminiscing her days in denim. A quintessential wardrobe staple, denim is like a second skin and missing them just like we are, Neha shared a throwback picture. Sunkissed and flaunting those perfectly toned abs, Neha's spunk was infectious. A trained classical dancer in Kathak and street hip hop, Latin dancing-salsa, merengue, jive, and jazz from the Pineapple Dance Studios in London, Neha is also a former NIFT graduate!

Neha debuted in Telugu film Chirutha, and followed it up with a debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook directed by Mohit Suri. Here is a closer look at Neha's denim moment. Neha Sharma Is Delightfully Peachy Pink and Her Chic Ensemble Is a Steal!

Neha Sharma - Denim Days Forever

A button-down cropped top was teamed with a pair of high waist denim. A high ponytail and sun-kissed barely-there makeup vibe rounded out her look. Neha Sharma Glamorises Khadi, Here’s How She Looks Hot, Haute and a Helluva Happening!

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.