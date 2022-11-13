The Big Bull actress Nikita Dutta celebrates her birthday on November 13. While you may not be aware but she was among the finalists of Femina Miss India 2012. After playing a supporting role in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, she forayed into Indian television and finally returned to Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold in 2018. Nikita has since been a part of many promising releases including Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Nikita Dutta Birthday: Pictures From Her Instagram Account that Prove She's a Fitness Freak.

While Nikita continues to sign some exciting projects in future, we are personally keeping a keen eye on her fashion outings that are chic and easy to carry. A delightful wardrobe for all the girls next door, Nikita likes keeping it casual but stylish at the same time. With her tall and lean frame, she manages to nail all these different designs and make us root for her like never before. From pretty ethnic suits to printed co-ord sets, Dutta's choices vary but they sure end up boggling our minds as predicted. To elaborate more on her style file, let's have a quick look at some of her best appearances to date. EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Dutta Opens Up On Her Stint in Kabir Singh, The Film’s ‘Toxic Masculinity' and Much More…

Too Hot to Handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Keeping it Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Hot Hot Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

At Her Ethnic Best

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Subtle and Lovely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Reminding us of Autumn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

She's Sexy and She Knows It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Dutta 🦄 (@nikifying)

Happy Birthday, Nikita Dutta!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2022 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).