Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday on February 6. The actress who recently gained popularity for her dancing skills is now a name that's almost everywhere. She has been a part of various musical singles and was even a part of a reality show as a co-judge. But while the dancer cum actress was busy flaunting her belly dancing lessons, we were also taking notes of her sartorial game that's equal parts chic and charming. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Nora Fatehi's personal sense of styling has seen a rather upward trend in the recent past. Now when we say 'upward trend', we mean the trajectory in which her style file has witnessed a change. It has only gotten better and more stylish with time. With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Fatehi manages to drop some major style bombs on us while we are effectively rooting for her like a true blue supporter. From a stunning JJ Valaya saree to a modish Alex Perry dress, Nora's wardrobe is filled with some amazing pieces that look delightful and stylish. To celebrate her special day, we go back in time and reminisce some of her best fashion looks from recent times. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

In Deme Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In John Paul Ataker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Torani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Akanksha Gajria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Naeem Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In Alex Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).