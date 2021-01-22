Nora Fatehi has never failed to impress the fashion pundits with her sartorial choices. Be it wowing in an OTT gown, a basic OOTD to even traditional attire, she has always made positive noise for her fashionable stints. A walk through her Instagram and it's filled with so many gorgeous couture that speaks about her style taste. Recently, she shared a picture of herself decked in a figure-hugging black dress and it's all things sexy. Looking at the picture, we are sure that she's here to slay. Nora Fatehi Has That Shimmy Shimmy Ya Vibe Going With This Twirly Self Portrait Dress!

In the photo, we see her strutting with panache wherein she looks bold. From head to toe, she makes us believe that even a simple dress can do wonders. We love how her velvet outfit as a thigh-high slit. To add the oomph, she opted for a pair of baubles, With her tresses open, black stilettos, subtle makeup and pink-ish lip shade, Nora is a sight to behold. Her dress is from the house of Maison d'Angelann. Nora Fatehi Makes a Strong Case for Printed Outfits, Stuns In Her Vibrant Midi Dress.

Check Out The Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora's dress is a perfect fit for a club or even if you are heading out for some shopping in the evening. Plus, if you want to look just like Fatehi, you can go less when it comes to accessories. So, what's your take on it? Did you like Nora's look? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay stylish always!

