The evergreen trend of lace that has been a rage on the runway, weddings and all things vintage is also a tricky one. Often deemed as gorgeously impractical, its sleek charm has not escaped the Bollywood beauties. Nora Fatehi enlisted her name in this list. While edgy fashion is not everyone's cup of tea but doing so with oodles of sophistication is something that Nora Fatehi has repeatedly nailed with any given style. Giving edginess a break, Nora touched upon the classy lace with a tiered dress by Self Portrait. The Dilbar girl has Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to her credits, but it was only in 2018 for the Johan Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate in that she clinched fame by grooving on the recreated version of the song Dilbar which went on to cross 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. She went on to clinch a slew of songs.

With her toned, lithe frame, lustrous long locks and striking features perfectly in place, she has crafted a fashion arsenal featuring flattering ensembles with athleisure, laidback styles and non-fussy, easy dresses. Here's a closer look at Nora's style that was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Nora Fatehi’s Slick and Sassy Latex Fetish in This Throwback Style!

Nora Fatehi - Lace Love

A steel lace tiered midi dress worth £370.00 (approximately Rs.37,356) was paired off with jewellery by Farah Khan. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Nora Fatehi Makes a Strong Case for Printed Outfits, Stuns In Her Vibrant Midi Dress.

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that released earlier this year, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva. She will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar.

