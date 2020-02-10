Priyanka Chopra Skips Oscars 2020, Shares Throwback Photos of Past Academy Awards

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): As the doors to Hollywood's most glitzy gala event -- the 92nd Academy Awards -- threw open on Sunday (local time), actor Priyanka Chopra announced that she will not be making it to the red carpet this year.The actor who stirred a prolonged debate with her bold and stylish front-cut outfit at the Grammy's will not be seen at the red carpet of this year's Oscars."Couldn't make it to the #Oscars this year but I'll be watching with you! Lemme know who you're rooting for! #PCOscarParty," Chopra tweeted.The actor was also seen reminiscing about her previous looks from the red carpet of Oscars by posting a series of throwback pictures of the previous years' event on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)