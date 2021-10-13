Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress, Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday on October 14. The actress who's currently the most popular name in Bollywood as well as the Southern film industry is on a roll with multiple releases lined up. Hegde marked her B-town debut with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro and while the film tanked at the box office, it carved a path for her in the regional cinema. Besides bagging all the big releases these days, Pooja is also on a roll to become the next fashionista in the town. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Dazzling Chemistry as Vikramaditya and Prerna in the New Poster Is Winning Hearts!

One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves fashion like no one else. We love the way she decks up in style and flaunts her outfits like a model on the ramp. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she's able to nail any damn silhouette that you may find tricky. A stylist's delight, she can be easily described as the perfect muse for any designer. We have seen her don some traditional attires in the past and while we adore her in them, we also root for the times she decides to pick contemporary or modern designs. Slaying comes naturally to her and what better day than her birthday to celebrate the fashion icon that she is. Yo or Hell No? 'Radhe Shyam' Actress Pooja Hegde's Orange Ruffled Saree by Arpita Mehta.

On Pooja's birthday, here's taking a look at some of her finest sartorial moments.

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Varun Chakkilam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Myor Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Gaby Charbachy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In Payal Khandwala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Coming to her professional side, Pooja will be next seen with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, a quintessential love story. Next, she also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. Now, that's a list of movies and actors that any actress will love to have! Not that she needs, but here's wishing her tons of love and luck on her special day.

Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde!

