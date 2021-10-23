Prabhas made his acting debut with Telugu film Eeswar in 2002, but it was his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) that made him super famous and how. Further, he reprised his character in the sequel to Baahubali and broke box office records. One of the highest-paid actors in showbiz, Prabhas has a huge fan base. Also, just like his films, his style is also superhit. He is not someone who follows trends but wears what he feels is comfortable and neat. You’ll find him experimenting less, as he stays loyal to his signature fashion. In a nutshell, Prabhas loves to look subtle when it’s about dressing up. Radhe Shyam: Teaser of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film To Be Out on October 23.

Prabhas’ style sensibilities are fuss-free and that’s what attracts. The superstar is also known not to make random public appearances, and so whenever he gets papped, his style is synchronised and smart. From posing in printed suits, stunning casuals to ethnic wear, Prabhas’ style is nonchalant. And as he celebrates his 42nd birthday today (October 23), let’s look at times he turned heads with his fabulous looks. Let’s get started. Prabhas In Mission Impossible 7, Hrithik Roshan In Fast & Furious, Priyanka Chopra In Immortals - Five Rumoured Castings of Indian Stars in Hollywood Movies That Never Happened.

Simple and Smart Casuals!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neat Suit With Polo-Neck T-Shirt Beneath!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Decent Style That's Easy to Ape!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic Wear Done Right!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tee Paired With an Oversized Shirt... Interesting!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Classic Black Suit!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He Looks Like a Million Bucks in Plain Kurta!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Crisp Black-White Semi-Desi Look!

Prabhas' Fashion (Photo Credits Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best fashion moments of Prabhas. His modest style always impresses as the charmer does it in his own unique way. LatestLY wishes the Radhe Shyam star a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

