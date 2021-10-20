Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the most anticipated films currently. After teasing fans with several posters, the makers have finally announced that they will be unveiling the teaser of the film on October 23.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Who is Vikramaditya? 🤔 Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! ☺️💕 Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/MJU1p8UBlW — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 20, 2021

