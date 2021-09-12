Parchi Desai celebrates her 33rd birthday today (September 12). The actress who made the audience go WOW with her stellar performance as Bani in Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se is still loved by fans. After ruling the small screen, she made her Bollywood debut with Rock On and proved she's here to slay and stay. Ahead in her career, she did many films and charmed her way into the hearts of many. On the fashion front, the girl is consistent and has never gone meh with her style outing. She instantly grabs the attention with her style, without trying much and that's what sets her apart from the rest. Prachi Desai Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience, Says ‘Very Direct Propositions Were Made’.

Prachi has a style that is very girl-next-door and easy to achieve. In short, she's a fashion stunner all day, every day. From ethnic, western, graphic-y, millennial to something that's bold, Desai's wardrobe is HIT as well as LIT. The best part about her overall style sense is that it's fuss-free, which makes it awesomesauce. And so, as the actress turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her best fashion via Instagram. Let's get started. Forensic: Prachi Desai Joins Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey for Her Upcoming Investigative Thriller Film.

In Chandrima!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

Casual Wear At Its Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

The Daring and Dazzling Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

In Vinay Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

In Jeena Gupta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

Sassy Showstopper!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

In Julie Shah!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

Yellow + Stripes = Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Desai (@prachidesai)

That's it, guys! These are some of the style gems, courtesy of Prachi Desai. One of the traits we noticed about her is that she never follows a particular trend and wears what suits and echoes her personality. Kudos to her team for always making her look gorgeous. Here's wishing the petite beauty a fabulous birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).