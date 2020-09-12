She came, she saw and she dazzled! Prachi Desai impressed as a lead protagonist in the successful TV drama Kasamh Se on Zee TV. Thereafter she transitioned onto the silver screen, making her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Rock On!!. She went on to feature in films like Life Partner (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Bol Bachchan (2012) and I, Me Aur Main (2013). An exceptional dancer who has Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 (2007), this Surat born, educated in Pune and settled in Mumbai girl is the face of quite a few advertisements. On the fashion front, Prachi Desai is a perpetual stunner whose tryst with any kind of style is alluring, to say the least. Modest is the word that comes to our minds as we browse through her official Instagram handle. Without trying much, Prachi captivates attention with her versatile style offerings that are relatable and relevant. Prachi Desai turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her prettiest style moments from recent times.

A humble and charming girl that she is, Prachi Desai has an innate understanding of sprucing up things with a varying hair game. On the glam front, a naturally blessed flawless skin sees her use little makeup. Here's a closer look at her styles. #8YearsofBolBachchan: Ajay Devgn Celebrates the Journey with Abhishek Bachchan and Rohit Shetty, Prachi Desai Taunts Him for Being 'Selective' in his Tweet.

An off white Anarkali dress with a net dupatta from Vinay Fashion, a brand that she endorses was accompanied by gold earrings, pink lips and centre-parted sleek hair for The Live Couture show in Faridabad.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Sahil Kochar high neck dress was teamed up with a flower-adorned low bun and subtle glam for an event in Vadodara.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white Amy Bilimoria dress featuring ruffles was paired with a handcuff and earrings by Azotiique. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup with pink lips completed her look.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Babita Malkani blue layered strappy asymmetrical dress was paired with white strappy heels, sleek hair and subtle glam for an event with Samsung.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A one-shoulder printed ruffled top by Meher Riddhima was tucked into a high waist black skirt by Sameer Madan. Sleek hair and signature glam completed her look that was styled by Sanjana Batra for the Forever Mark Diamond event.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Femina Style Diva event in 2017, Prachi took to flaunting a red Sonaakshi Raj gown with gold strappy sandals, an elegant updo and red lips. Emerald earrings completed her look.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event by Samsung in Kolkata, Prachi wore a printed maxi dress by Pankaj and Nidhi with white pumps with wind kissed hair and signature glam. Ekta Kapoor Reveals How 17-Year Old Prachi Desai’s Consummation Scene With Ram Kapoor Was Shot in Kasamh Se.

Prachi Desai Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not a trend hound but someone who has a knack for picking up styles that suit her petite frame, Prachi's wardrobe is a pretty extension of her personality. Here's wishing the dimpled girl a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).