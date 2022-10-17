Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash celebrates her birthday on October 17. While she's still awaiting her next Bollywood outing, we have her Instagram page that she updates on a frequent basis. While she left a lasting impression on our minds through her acting capabilities, we are also in awe of her sartorial picks. Personally, we adore her chic style statements that are easy on your eyes and even easier to carry. Mommy Pranitha Subhash And Her Baby Girl’s Photo Is Simply Adorable!

Pranitha has come a long way since her debut days and today, she is more confident in her picks. She loves her traditional six yards as much as she adores her midi dresses and co-ord sets. Her personal sense of styling resonates with all the girls next door for it is simple yet contemporary. She doesn't prefer bold outfits and makes a strong case for simplicity. To elaborate more on this, here's a listing of some of her best fashion appearances. Pranitha Subhash Distributes Ration Kits and Sanitary Pads to Women from Marginalised Communities in Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput and Chiranjeevi Sarja (View Pics).

Simplicity at its Best

Pretty in Pink

Red Hot!

When in Doubt, Wear Black

Keeping it Chic

The Glam Affair!

Classic Amit Aggarwal!

Happy Birthday, Pranitha Subhash!

