It takes a lot of guts to sport neon-coloured outfits. The vibrant colour palette might attract fashionistas, but it's not everyone's cup of tea! When it comes to bold, edgy fashion, the desi girl Priyanka Chopra leads the front. Her sartorial choices even won her admirers abroad. From hot pink to fluorescent yellow.... Priyanka sports these colours like a boss lady. She not only sparkles in such colours but also exudes confidence that very few could boast of.

Let's Check Priyanka's Colour-Book:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Parineeti Chopra's engagement, Priyanka opted for a neon-yellow coloured ruffled saree. She matched it with off shoulder blouse.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In this orange-coloured pantsuit Priyanka's boss lady vibes are too hard to be missed.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot pink seems to be Priyanka's favourite colour. The actor sports this colour on many occasions. In this particular frame, the 'Citadel' actor unleashed her Barbie avatar as she wore a pink kaftan-like dress with a plunging neckline. She matched it with pink bag and pink stockings.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fluorescent yellow never looked brighter as Priyanka sported it with all vigour and charm! The actor opted for a minimal accessory look with this garment.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you looking for summer-inspired outfits? Priyanka's lemon yellow easy-breezy kurta is perfect for the occasion!