Love birds in the town Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are now engaged today and wishing the couple on the occasion, Cousin Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt congratulatory Instagram post to wish them. PeeCee took to Instagram to drop stills from the Engagement ceremony and wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!" Priyanka Chopra Poses Alongside Brother Siddharth and Uncle Pawan Chopra at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

