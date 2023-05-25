Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song ''City Slums'', recently attended the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a stunning red custom ensemble designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Sunny Leone at Cannes 2023! Kennedy Actress Stuns in Sexy Pink Thigh-High Slit Gown at the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

The red ensemble came with a cape and long trail at the back. Raja Kumari attended the film festival for Inde wild, a beauty ecosystem,founded by Diipa Khosla. Speaking of her debut, Raja Kumari said: "I am so honoured to have been asked to attend the Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and Ind Wild."