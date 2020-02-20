Rajkummar Rao Wishes Girlfriend Patralekhaa On Her Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post, Says 'You Are the Prettiest and the Strongest Girl I’ve Met' 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are without a doubt one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo often surface on each other's social media posts in adorable pictures and fans sure can't get enough of them. Raj and Patralekhaa have also been quite open about their relationship since a while now and don't shy away from appreciating each other in their media interactions. As Patralekhaa celebrates her birthday on February 20, Rajkummar like a perfect boyfriend, took to Instagram to share a cute post to wish her on this special day. He chose to share a gorgeous picture of the actress with a heartwarming caption. Rajkummar Rao First Saw Girlfriend Patralekha in an Ad, and Instantly Thought of ‘Marrying Her’

Rajkummar sure knows how to set boyfriend goals and looking at his birthday post for Patralekhaa, we bet many of his fans are going to take notes from him when it comes to relationship goals. The actor sharing a cute couple picture of them on Instagram wrote, "Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering,”I wish I could meet this girl one day.” And as destiny or the universe would have it,much to my desire,I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together." Previously, Patralekhaa had opened up about their relationship in detail for a Humans of Bombay post where she revealed how they first met and how their love for films connected them further. Patralekha On Getting Films: There are No Good Projects Coming my Way, That Makes Me Angry.

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Post Here:

Also wishing Patralekhaa on this amazing post was his White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas who commented on the post saying, "Happy birthday @patralekhaa."Patralekha too responded to her boyfriend's adorable post and wrote, "Rk, thank you, my love, thank you for being you." Aren't they the cutest? Here's wishing Patralekhaa a happy birthday from us too!