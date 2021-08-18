Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Purnima or just Rakhi festival, is round the corner. This year Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22, Sunday. Dedicated to the loving and strong relationship between brothers and sisters, the popular Hindu festival is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm in most states of India. Brothers and sisters dress up in traditional attires for the special occasion. We bring you a celebrity style guide wherein former Bigg Boss housemates like Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shehnaaz Gill, Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai and others teach you how to dress up stylishly for Raksha Bandhan 2021.

1. Hina Khan

Hina is wearing this gorgeous handpainted silk spaghetti-strap kurti and churidar set with dupatta. Style this outfit with statement jhumkas and bindi, and you’re good to go.

2. Karishma Tanna

Karishma is wearing pink taffeta kurti and palazzo set with heavily embroidered sequence work and a soft net dupatta. One of the prettiest looks in this list.

3. Shehnaaz Gill

The Punjabi kudi goes traditional with an all-pink Patiala set with orange dupatta. She is also rocking a nose pin. You can recreate a similar look for the festival.

4. Rubina Dilaik

Looking to go fuss-free, try this easy-breezy look by Rubina Dilaik. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is wearing this mint green kurti with white threadwork, and it looks perfect.

5. Shweta Tiwari

Speaking of Bigg Boss winner, and here we have Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari looking drop-dead gorgeous in printed green and white sharara set.

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin exudes elegance and grace in this tonal, short sharara set. The kurti has delicate gota motifs on cotton silk with zardosi and gota handwork that highlights the neckline.

7. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is wearing this simple yet elegant golden printed navy blue suit with a mustard yellow dupatta with multi-coloured patterns. Love it.

8. Rashami Desai

She is wearing a stunning muted blue suit with a red dupatta, and we love this combination. It is not in your face and yet stands out.

9. Dipika Kakkar

Famous for her ethnic wear looks, Dipika Kakkar serves another stunning look in this lilac taffeta kurta sharara set.

The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during aparahna which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. And the aparahna time or Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat is 01:57 PM to 04:29 PM on August 22. The thread ceremony time otherwise is between 06:21 AM to 05:31 PM. We wish all the brothers and sisters a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021!

