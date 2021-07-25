While she's busy taking over Bollywood, one movie at a time, she's also taking her baby steps towards becoming the next fashionista in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh has always been on our list of favourites, right from her B-town debut in Yaariyaan. Over the years, she became a popular name in the South industry and soon returned to Bollywood to claim her throne. After registering quite a few solid projects under her name, she's now backing headlines for her fashion choices and for all the right reasons, of course. Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh's Red Tie-Dye Dress For Sardar ka Grandson Promotions By Jodi.

Recently we spotted Rakul weaving beautiful magic in her black brocade dress by Payal Khandwala. It was a simple A-line kurta paired with matching cigarette pants and traditional earrings. The outfit looked perfect for the upcoming festive season and we loved the way she kept her styling simple for her outfit. With blushed cheeks, nude eye makeup and pink lips, she looked radiant and elegant at the same time. Rakul Preet Singh's White Playsuit Looks Pristine and Powerful at the Same Time (View Pics).

Rakul's professional life is all hectic these days with multiple projects under her kitty. After bagging Ajay Devgn's directorial, Mayday, Rakul also has Doctor G, a campus drama with Ayushmann Khurrana, Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and an actioner, Attack with John Abraham.

