Actress Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans to some sizzling pictures, wearing an all-red outfit. Fans are going gaga over her new hot look. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a series of pictures in which she wore a backless, halter-neck red crop top paired with matching flared pants. She went all glam for the makeup, with smokey eyes and glossy lips. Her hair is styled in a neatly tied ponytail. Rakul opted for golden jewellery, including earrings and bangles, and rounded off the look with red stilettos. The post is captioned with a red chilly emoji and has "season" written along with it. Rakul Preet Singh Brings the Heat in a Red Hot Halter Neck Top and Coordinated Pants (View Pics).

Rakul, known for her work in Doctor G, has 23.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app, and her huge fan base loved her outfit and look of the day. One fan said: "Red chilli," while the other said: "Too hot and spicy." Yet another wrote: "Awestruck."

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the personal front, Rakul married actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on February 21. The couple had a wedding with twin ceremonies: first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition; and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds. Meanwhile, she has Meri Patni Ka Remake and Indian 2 in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).