The year was 2018 when Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came together for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan fashion show. It was a yearly fundraiser hosted by the designer so as to support the upliftment of the rural girls belonging to the Mijwan Welfare Society. Of course, the reunion of these former love birds had to grab all the eyeballs and it surely did! Four years down the line, we had DP sashaying on the Mijwan ramp once again - but this time with her hubby, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Return To Bay After Their US Vacay (Watch Video).

Deepika's recent outfit for the fashion show was a heavily embellished white and gold lehenga choli with an attached cape to it. She further paired her look with a choker necklace, nude lips, heavy eye makeup and contoured cheeks. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked immensely dapper in his black and white Sherwani. The couple enjoyed a graceful walk on the red carpet and we bet it was a sight to behold for all the DeepVeer fans.

Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh at Mijwan 2022 & With Ranbir Kapoor at Mijwan 2018

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Going back to 2018, Deepika's heavily embellished ivory outfit was paired with a long train attached to its choli. The actress, then, had opted for a pair of statement earrings and no other major jewellery. With coral lips, blushed cheeks, and well-defined brows, she rounded off her look. RK Jr, meanwhile, looked handsome in a crisp black and white embroidered sherwani. Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Dancing To Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title Track Will Compel Karan Johar To Make A Sequel Of The Film With The Ex-Lovers.

However, the question here isn’t about who wore a better outfit but instead who shared better chemistry with the woman of the hour on the ramp. While we believe it was slightly awkward with Ranbir, it was more genuine with her man for obvious reasons. And while that’s our verdict, what’s your take on it?

Do you believe that Deepika shared a crackling on ramp chemistry with Ranveer or was it Ranbir for you? Choose the right option from the voting box below.

