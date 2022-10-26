Mohra beauty, Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday on October 26. Once a sensation in Bollywood, Raveena was the name on every director's wishlist and we are glad she never left Bollywood. She was recently seen in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and had quite a role. While she continues to give her best onscreen, off-screen too, Tandon is on a task - to put her best fashion foot forward, all time, every time. Personally, we find Raveena's styling more relevant than her contemporaries and she never disappoints. Ghudchadi: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan Team Up For A Rom-Com! (View Pics And Watch Video).

With the help of her stylist, Richa Ranawat, Raveena manages to strike a chord with fashion critics. From modern sarees to boho dresses, there's nothing that she hasn't tried or nailed. We personally adore her sense of styling and love the way she presents herself with so much confidence. A towering personality, Raveena's tall and lean frame does half the job of making an attire look ridiculously sexy on her. Rest, she does with her charm. To take a deeper look into her closet, let's dissect her style file, one outfit at a time. Imtihan Clocks 28 Years: Raveena Tandon Shares A Series Of Stills From The Film That Also Starred Sunny Deol And Saif Ali Khan.

In Paulmi & Harsh

In Verb

In Jigar Mali

In Marwar Couture

In Mahek Punjabi

Saisha Shinde

In Payal Khandwala

Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon!

