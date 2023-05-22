Red is the colour of passion. Women have a special love for the colour as it stands as a symbol of love, marital status and vigour. In hindi movies, the colour red has seen days from 'khun bhari maang' to 'ek chutki sindoor'. For the fashion world, this colour is timeless, classic and an all-time favourite. When you run out of options, red is there to save you. Check out these bollywood divas who sported this colour with lots of passion and style at recent events. From Hot Pink to Fluorescent Yellow, Priyanka Chopra Shows How To Wear Neon Outfit in Style.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra looks like a boss lady as she wore this Valentino red shirt gown. Priyanka teamed it up with a black tie, exuding androgynous vibes.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also chose a Valentino red ensemble to dress herself as "Not-so-little Red Riding Hood!" "The mood is RED in a monochromatic", wrote Kriti in the caption. Her red hot look garnered praises from netizens. Kriti Sanon Shares Throwback Pics From Her Childhood With Dad Rahul Sanon As She Extends Him Heartfelt Birthday Wishes!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The sweet Kiara Advani turned out to be sultry in a red cut-out dress. The actor opted for a no-accessory look with this glam colour.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde also raised the temperature in red hot cut-out gown! "Where’s the matchstick coz I’m about to set this world on fire," wrote the actor.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For beach vibes, red can do the right thing! Check the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram to have some inspiration. In a strappy short red dress, she grabbed the eyeballs.