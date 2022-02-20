Bad Girl RiRi celebrates her birthday on February 20 and this year, the celebration will be extra special for the Umbrella singer. Rihanna is all set to welcome her first child with beau A$AP Rocky this year and the couple is looking forward to their happy family. She's already making headlines for her maternity fashion and she's definitely not playing it safe. In fact, Rihanna is going all out with her choices, picking some boldest outfits from the fashion world. Rihanna Is Pregnant! Pop Queen Flaunts Her Baby Bump in This Viral Pic as She Is Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna's take on maternity wear may have surprised a few but we were probably prepared to witness this stylish chapter of her life. RiRi has always been a terrific dresser and her appearances have always been jaw-dropping. She likes to take the fashion world by storm and she rarely, no wait, she never disappoints on that front. From making stellar appearances at the Met Gala to nailing her casual, street style, Rihanna is always a treat for sore eyes and it's commendable to see the way she presents herself. She has an intimidating aura around her and her choices further cement this feeling. While the singer is looking forward to dropping a surprise album this year, we rewind the time to witness some of her best and iconic looks of all time. Rihanna Walking Confidently on Sidewalk-Grates in Heels Leave Twitterati Super Impressed! (See Freaky Pictures).

In Giambattista Valli

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In John Galliano

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alex Perry

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexis Mabille

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Right from rocking an all-pink ballroom gown at the Grammys red carpet to an all-red sensuous look at the Valerian premiere, Rihanna has tons of looks that will ideally fall under the 'iconic' category. And with a baby arriving, she has decided to amp up her maternity game and we are all pumped up about it. Here's looking forward to her sartorially satisfying year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).