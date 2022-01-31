Rihanna is going to be a mom! The pop singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Some pics of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump went viral on Internet. She can be seen wearing a long pink jacket paired with loose fit ripped jeans in the clicks.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Rihanna and Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

BREAKING: Rihanna is pregnant! Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/zJS0Ok7EcL — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 31, 2022

Here Are Some More

Rihanna is pregnant! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/4toQb9iQhw — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 31, 2022

