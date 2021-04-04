Robert Downey Jr, your beloved Iron Man is an April born and celebrates his birthday on April 4. While we certainly miss his swag in the new MCU and can't think of anyone taking up his legacy, we often find ourselves marvelling at his real flamboyant persona. His life has been tragic and full of struggles if we can say, but he's like a phoenix who rose from the ashes. A fine actor who has given us countless memories, RDJ is also someone who takes his style lessons extremely seriously. Someone Reimagined Robert Downey Jr As Disney Princesses, and We Want Avengers: Endgame Star to React to It!

A perfect gentleman, RDJ looks dapper in all his outings. His tuxedo looks are beyond handsome and his good looks are unmatchable. Even his casual looks are beyond perfect. They are suave, classy and timeless if we can put it that way. Robert Downey Jr may be the new age icon for many but he's also a man with fine taste and his red carpet wardrobe is a testament to that. One look at his cool outings and you are convinced that he knows how to present himself. We won't use any flowery words to describe his uber-cool attempts but would let his outings do the talking themselves. Robert Downey Jr Meets Boy With Autism on Ellen DeGeneres Show; 10-Year-Old Reveals How Iron Man Helped Him Speak Again (Watch Video).

As Robert Downey Jr gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, here's discussing his style and some of his best appearances.

Checkered and How!

'Cos No One Ever Says No To Black!

Smart Formals!

Don't Miss His Animal Print Shirt

Packing a Floral Punch Mr RDJ?

He's Obsessed with Checks, Isn't He?

Mr Cool!

MCU sans RDJ is a tough place to look at. We simply can't expect a scenario where Iron Man is missing from the picture. Of course, we loved him 3000 and more and his void will always be felt. But that's what life is all about. It's about missing ahead and mastering new things. We hope RDJ returns with a new avatar this time and that he keeps impressing us with his acting proficiency. Until then, here's raising a toast to his brilliant self. Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr!

