Rubina Dilaik is the QUEEN of Indian Television. Why you may ask? As the actress has this Midas touch to her personality and always has turned out to be victorious. From her Choti Bahu days, playing a transgender role in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to even becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 14, she's an ambitious pahadi girl. Not just this, along with being a fab artist, Rubina's style statement has also been the talk of the F-world. Her fashion is edgy and the same can be seen in the choice of her outfits. Rubina Dilaik Oozes Oomph In Sexy Black Tiny Bikini With Fishnet Cover-Up, View Drool-Worthy Pics Of The Diva.

Rubina has always aced her game when it comes to fashion. Be it ethnic wear, bodycon dresses, millennial attires, larger-than-life outfits to even something basic, she always shells out style lessons that are noteworthy. She does not follow any specific style rule and loves to experiment with colours, fabrics, and whatnot. And as the BB 14 winner celebrates her 34th birthday today (August 26), we are about to take you on a fashion tour, which is all about the gorgeous Rubina Dilaik. So, let's get started. Rubina Dilaik Has a Doppelganger, British Actress Hatty Jones Looks Quite Similar to the Bigg Boss 14 Winner.

Sexy AF in a Black Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Packing a PINK Style Punch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Beauty in a Shiny Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The Power of Subtle Shade!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In a Pantsuit That's Ultra-Glam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina's Cinderella Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

In Surabhi Gandhi's Contemporary Indian Couture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Dramatic Fashion At Its Best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Ripped Jeans + Crop Top = Styling Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Simply Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

That Headpiece Is Everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best outfits from Rubina's closet. She can definitely give a run for money to anyone and everyone. The most important part to note about her style is that it's chic and full of confidence. Meanwhile, she was recently in the news for making it to the top ten list of most tweeted hashtags in India on Twitter in the first half of 2021. Lastly, we wish Rubina Dilaik a happy very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

