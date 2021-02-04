Playing dress up, albeit wonderfully so is just one of the brilliant things that Sam does! Apart from an engaging screen presence and sharing an impeccable chemistry with hubby Naga Chaitanya off-screen, Samantha enjoys being a certified style chameleon. She is equally at ease in ethnic ensembles as she is in classy contemporary ones. On a roll for her newest endeavour - a talk show host called Sam Jam, a Telugu web television talk show for aha. Teaming up with her fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julkalker, Samantha added another stunning style to her burgeoning repertoire. A Saaksha and Kinni one shouldered colourful ensemble was chic and pulled off with minimalism in tow. While multi-hued ensembles can easily venture into the tacky territory, Samantha tactfully allowed her ensemble to take centre stage.

Samantha has mastered a rare knack to blend comfort with vogues and craft an innately sartorial style play that is further accentuated by a beauty game featuring those delicate features, lustrous hair and a flawless skin. Here's a closer look at her rainbow style. Cute Samantha Akkineni Gives Major Fashion Inspiration in This Instagram Reel Video Full of Chic Outfits She Couldn’t Wear in 2020!

Samantha Akkineni - Rainbow Chic

It was a one shoulder ruffled top teamed with a pair of wide bottom pants by Saaksha and Kinni. Wavy hair, glossy nude glam completed her look. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Samantha Akkineni in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

