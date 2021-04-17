Samantha Akkineni is always eager to woo our hearts with her charming fashion outings. One of the best-dressed actresses down south, she's an epitome of grace and a fashionista always on the roll. We often find ourselves marvelling at her pictures and her style statements that definitely strike a chord with us. On days when she decides to go traditional, she picks something so elegant that it fondles our heart for days to come. And when it comes to her modern designs, they are equally remarkable. Slaying All Day, Every Day is Samantha Akkineni's Newfound Hobby! (View Pics).

Samantha recently uploaded a rather sultry picture of hers, dressed in a beautiful satin gown with fringes at the bottom. Her messy hair when paired with that charming attire makes for a lethal combination. We're especially digging her sensuous expressions that are smouldering enough to grab your attention. Samantha's fashion outings have always been a hot topic of discussion and she never disappoints in that department. Samantha Akkineni Looks Mystical and Divine in Her White Chanderi Saree For the Shaakuntalam Launch.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Samantha recently made headlines when she announced her next project, Shaakuntalam. The actress claims this is her dream role to date and how she always wanted to play a princess or be a part of any period drama. The project definitely sounds promising and we can't wait to see her first look from the same. But until then, let's keep ogling at her new click.

