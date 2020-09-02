Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her birthday today and the occasion deserves celebration. While we had previously seen her in Rockstar and Fukrey, this was her first release as a lead. Dil Bechara will always have a special place in our hearts and Sanjana should be glad for the film will live on in our memories forever. Besides being a social media personality, an actress and also a performer, Sanjana's also a fashionista eager to dominate the Bollywood industry. She carefully establishing her domain, one outfit at a time. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana's fashion attempts have always been praised and admired. From her sporty looks to the traditional game, the actress is pro at dressing up for the occasion. She can effortlessly nail any damn design and make you fall for her harder than before. With her charming smile and vivacious self, Sanjana gracefully struts in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. She's a delight waiting to embrace the industry and we hope her stunning attempts continue to woo our hearts time and again. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Ravishing in Red

View this post on Instagram The lehenga vibe has reached red!! ♥️ A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:14am PST

Nautical Stripes Anyone?

Hello Gorgeous

Cos Faux Leather Never Disappoints

View this post on Instagram Continuing lettin’ the leather slither. 🤍🖤 A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:19am PST

Flower Power

Who Poses in a Department Store? Sanjana Sanghi

Ethnic and Wow

Sanjana's sartorial style file has been an exciting mix of everything that's chic and charming. We'd like to define her as a fashionista who sets the ball rolling with her jaw-dropping attempts. While she makes us wait for her new filmy announcements, let's raise a toast to her gorgeous self. Happy Birthday, Sanjana. Keep slaying!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).