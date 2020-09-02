Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her birthday today and the occasion deserves celebration. While we had previously seen her in Rockstar and Fukrey, this was her first release as a lead. Dil Bechara will always have a special place in our hearts and Sanjana should be glad for the film will live on in our memories forever. Besides being a social media personality, an actress and also a performer, Sanjana's also a fashionista eager to dominate the Bollywood industry. She carefully establishing her domain, one outfit at a time. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!
Sanjana's fashion attempts have always been praised and admired. From her sporty looks to the traditional game, the actress is pro at dressing up for the occasion. She can effortlessly nail any damn design and make you fall for her harder than before. With her charming smile and vivacious self, Sanjana gracefully struts in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. She's a delight waiting to embrace the industry and we hope her stunning attempts continue to woo our hearts time and again. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?
Ravishing in Red
View this post on Instagram
Nautical Stripes Anyone?
View this post on Instagram
08•03•2020, a special special day. 🖤 • @aarohan_ngo x @atijeevan x @unwomen • Also, hi spring! 🌸
Hello Gorgeous
Cos Faux Leather Never Disappoints
View this post on Instagram
Flower Power
View this post on Instagram
The most short but special vacation after a long long time! 💃 🌴 ☀️ #ending2019
Who Poses in a Department Store? Sanjana Sanghi
View this post on Instagram
Ethnic and Wow
Sanjana's sartorial style file has been an exciting mix of everything that's chic and charming. We'd like to define her as a fashionista who sets the ball rolling with her jaw-dropping attempts. While she makes us wait for her new filmy announcements, let's raise a toast to her gorgeous self. Happy Birthday, Sanjana. Keep slaying!
