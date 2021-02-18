Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts a perfectly toned frame in a brown bikini on social media. Sanya posted a string of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives on Instagram on Thursday. Sanya Malhotra Is Fiercely Chic and an Abundance of Sass in a Pink Pantsuit!

Sanya posing on a pool deck in a brown bikini paired and a straw hat. In one picture, she soaks in the sun and in another she poses on a ladder. She captioned the image with a sun emoji. Sanya Malhotra Shining Brightly in Sunshine Yellow Already Has All the Summer Feels!

Check Out Sanya Malhotra's Post Below:

Sanya currently has Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel and Pagglait in her kitty.

