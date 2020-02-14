Sara Ali Khan's Style File for Love Aaj Kal Promotions was Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice (View Pics)

Sara Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's numerous round of promotions for Love Aaj Kal finally seems to have ended and we are happy with the sartorial stuff that we got to witness. The Kedarnath actress' fashion sense is evolving with each passing day and she's becoming more passionate and experimental about it. With barely two releases in her kitty and fewer appearances for her brand endorsements, Sara only has her promotional affair to shine and fortunately, she knows how to make the most of it. The girl has a rather powerful and compelling sense of style and her outings are usually able to strike a chord with us. Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Crowd Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Bhabhi' But The Actress Is Not Amused (Watch Video).

When it comes to her different outings and appearances for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Sara was determined to imitate her on-screen character, Zoe. Her outfits were loud, vibrant, bold and even buzzy at times. It was a mixed bag with some cute dress and a few ethnic picks. The princess of Pataudi went all out with her choices and it was a delight to find her pictures in our mailboxes. With the help of her ace stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Sara unleashed colourful havoc with her outfits and we still find ourselves gushing about some of her choices. Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures With Kartik Aaryan from the Sets Ahead of Love Aaj Kal's Release.

Let's have a look at her detailed wardrobe below...

Sara Ali Khan in Amit Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram Electric Barbie 👩‍🦱 @saraalikhan95 @amitaggarwalofficial A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:34am PST

Sara Ali Khan in Shivan & Narresh

View this post on Instagram 💣 🐚 @saraalikhan95 @shivanandnarresh A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 9, 2020 at 5:41am PST

Sara Ali Khan in Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

View this post on Instagram 🧨🧨🧨 @saraalikhan95 @papadontpreachbyshubhika A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:24pm PST

Sara Ali Khan in Dhruv Kapoor

View this post on Instagram ♠️♠️♠️ @saraalikhan95 @dhruvkapoor A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:41pm PST

Sara Ali Khan in Mayyur Girotra

View this post on Instagram Desi vibes✨ @saraalikhan95 @mayyurgirotra @mayyurgirotracouture A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:08pm PST

Sara Ali Khan in The Kript and Tohns

View this post on Instagram Tie dye Obsessed💥 @saraalikhan95 @thekript @tohns A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:41am PST

Sara Ali Khan in Alina Cernătescu

View this post on Instagram Got the Monday blues 💙 @saraalikhan95 @alinacernatescu A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 3, 2020 at 8:09am PST

Sara Ali Khan in H & M

View this post on Instagram @saraalikhan95 for interviews @hm A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:56pm PST

Sara Ali Khan in Pink Porcupines

View this post on Instagram 🌈 ⛅️ 🌸 @saraalikhan95 @pinkporcupines A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on Feb 2, 2020 at 4:53am PST

Sara Ali Khan in Atelier Zuhra

Sara Ali Khan in Agrima Batra

Sara Ali Khan in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Sync with Pink 🌸🐷🎀💓🍡 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 27, 2020 at 7:19am PST

Sara's fashion attempts will return to woo our hearts when Coolie No 1 gears up for its release. Hopefully, her attempts will further go North instead of showing any downward trend. We are clearly smitten by this princess and we bet you share the same opinion.