Sara Ali Khan's Style File for Love Aaj Kal Promotions was Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice (View Pics)
Sara Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's numerous round of promotions for Love Aaj Kal finally seems to have ended and we are happy with the sartorial stuff that we got to witness. The Kedarnath actress' fashion sense is evolving with each passing day and she's becoming more passionate and experimental about it. With barely two releases in her kitty and fewer appearances for her brand endorsements, Sara only has her promotional affair to shine and fortunately, she knows how to make the most of it. The girl has a rather powerful and compelling sense of style and her outings are usually able to strike a chord with us. Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Crowd Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Bhabhi' But The Actress Is Not Amused (Watch Video).

When it comes to her different outings and appearances for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Sara was determined to imitate her on-screen character, Zoe. Her outfits were loud, vibrant, bold and even buzzy at times. It was a mixed bag with some cute dress and a few ethnic picks. The princess of Pataudi went all out with her choices and it was a delight to find her pictures in our mailboxes. With the help of her ace stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Sara unleashed colourful havoc with her outfits and we still find ourselves gushing about some of her choices. Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures With Kartik Aaryan from the Sets Ahead of Love Aaj Kal's Release.

Let's have a look at her detailed wardrobe below...

  Sara Ali Khan in Amit Aggarwal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Electric Barbie 👩‍🦱 @saraalikhan95 @amitaggarwalofficial

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Shivan & Narresh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💣 🐚 @saraalikhan95 @shivanandnarresh

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🧨🧨🧨 @saraalikhan95 @papadontpreachbyshubhika

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Dhruv Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

♠️♠️♠️ @saraalikhan95 @dhruvkapoor

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Mayyur Girotra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Desi vibes✨ @saraalikhan95 @mayyurgirotra @mayyurgirotracouture

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in The Kript and Tohns

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tie dye Obsessed💥 @saraalikhan95 @thekript @tohns

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Alina Cernătescu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Got the Monday blues 💙 @saraalikhan95 @alinacernatescu

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in H & M

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@saraalikhan95 for interviews @hm

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Pink Porcupines

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌈 ⛅️ 🌸 @saraalikhan95 @pinkporcupines

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

Sara Ali Khan in Atelier Zuhra

Sara Ali Khan in Agrima Batra

Sara Ali Khan in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sync with Pink 🌸🐷🎀💓🍡 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Sara's fashion attempts will return to woo our hearts when Coolie No 1 gears up for its release. Hopefully, her attempts will further go North instead of showing any downward trend. We are clearly smitten by this princess and we bet you share the same opinion.