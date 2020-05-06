Say Hello to Radhika Madan, That Cool, Cute Nerdy, Chic Girl-Next-Door!

Radhika Madan for TMM Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan is on a roll! Right from planting herself into the big league with Angrezi Medium to being the face of three magazines, Radhika is being a delight through and through. A brilliant on-screen presence vibes well with an off-screen demeanour. She made her debut in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and swiftly followed it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Radhika channelled a nerdy chic cool-girl vibe with the cover for TMM magazine. A certified style chameleon, Radhika's tryst with fashion has impeccable outcomes. Furthermore, her flawless beauty game adds on the charm. A heady Instagram fan following of 2.1 million speaks volumes of her social media engagement. She rose to fame with Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi that successfully aired from 2014 to 2016. The Delhi girl has also been a former dance instructor and showed us those moves in Jhalak Dikhla Ja 8.

The glam squad featured fashion stylist Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta with hairstyling and makeup helmed by Florian Hurel. Here's a closer look at the photoshoot lensed by Avi Gowariker. Radhika Madan Birthday Special: Your Red Carpet Candour Is Sensational and Perfected by an Alluring Beauty Game!

Radhika Madan - Nerdy, The Always New Cool!

Radhika teamed a white shirt with a pair of plaid grey pants by Genes Lecoanet Hemant. Wide frame glasses, a messy wavy side-swept loose ponytail, subtle nude glam completed her look. Radhika Madan Says a Delightful Hello to Summer With a Bright Cover for Reverie Magazine!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Angrezi Medium, a Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017) also featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film released on 20 March 2020. Radhika Madan will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles that was slated for a release this year in September.