Radhika Madan Birthday Special: Your Red Carpet Candour Is Sensational and Perfected by an Alluring Beauty Game!

Radhika Madan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan, one of the few television actors to have made an impressive transition to silver screen turns 25 today! The millennial is just three films old but we love how Radhika is always a delight with her always stunning appearances. A former dance instructor, this Delhi girl clinched fame with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on the small screen as Ishani. Blessed with a petite frame and a smile to boot, the flawless beauty engages us consciously with her one-of-a-kind fashion game! She finds solace in the styling sensibilities of the fashion stylist duo of Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar. The trio turns up the oomph quotient a notch up than usual with sartorial red carpet offerings. Dabbling in not just ethnic but also roping in luxe international labels, Radhika belongs to the rare breed of millennials whose thriving minimal vibe blends seamlessly even with the most risque ensembles. Furthermore, Radhika goes on to raise the stakes with a beauty game that perfects her already bold mood.

Red carpets can be tricky beasts but for a relative film and fashion novice, Radhika seems to have figured out a landscape and frolicking in it with an unabashed spirit. ahead, we have recapped a style capsule of some of her brilliant red carpet moments. Here's a closer look. Radhika Madan’s Compelling Case for an Eclectic Jacket Dress and a Three-Belt Bag Is Already on Our Lust list!

For the Nykaa-Femina Beauty Awards 2019, Radhika pulled off a gold-toned sequined Rajat Tangri gown featuring a deep plunge and a train. Delicate baubles from Diosa Jewels, an impeccable makeup of nude lips, bushy eyebrows, sleek and shiny hair with centre-parting completed her look.

The Vogue Powerlist 2019 red carpet saw Radhika turn up in an embellished soft lilac toned Manish Malhotra gown that hugged her petite frame featuring a high neck, keyhole neckline and a short train. Textured waves, subtle glossy makeup accompanied.

The Star Screen Awards 2019 saw her whip up a fiery fabulous orange style, an Avaro Figlio flaming orange gown with sharp cuts and earrings from Ashmika. Strappy metallic stilettos, wet slicked back hair, bright red lips upped her vibe. Radhika Madan Is a Red Hot Mess in Sequins, Tulle and an Anarkali Cap on the Cover for Candy Magazine This Month!

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 saw Radhika take the plunge with a fuchsia toned off-shoulder Mandira Wirk gown featuring a thigh-high slit. A textured low back ponytail, pink eyelids, nude pink lips completed her look.

The Elle Beauty Awards 2019 saw Radhika flaunt an Aisha Rao creation - a charcoal black appliqued and embellished tulle gown with a ruched sheer corset. Textured wavy hair and glossy glam completed her look. Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

The Zee Cine Awards 2019 saw Radhika stun in a Dolly J Studio embellished sheer gown. Pulled back hair and subtle glam completed her look.

The Power Brands Awards 2019 saw Radhika suit up in a green foiled set from the label KM by Kanika Manchanda. Black pumps, crimped textured hair pulled back into a ponytail looked brilliant with subtle glam.

The GQ Man of the Year 2019 red carpet saw Radhika flaunted a pewter grey tulle bustier gown with silver zari dragonflies by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Delicate jewellery, bold glam and sleek hair topped off her look.

The Filmfare Awards 2019 saw Radhika taken on an embellished and sparkling Neeta Lulla creation with dainty jewellery, bold glam and textured side-swept waves. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

IIFA Rocks 2019 saw Radhika take on a metallic vibe with a gold dress by Mint Blush with metallic stilettos, glossy bold glam and pseudo wet textured waves.

Giving the homegrown and international labels a worthy and equal tap with her red carpet offerings, we love Radhika's seemingly effortless chutzpah. Here's wishing the millennial a fabulous birthday and more of such reckoning fashion moments for the future.