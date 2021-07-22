Wolves singer Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday on July 22 and that's one special day for all her fans. The teen sensation of her time who gears up to ring in her 29th birthday this year is a name that's admired all over Hollywood. Besides mastering her vocal skills, Gomez has also polished her sartorial skills over time. A red carpet darling, Selena has had some brilliant moments and every time she decides to make an appearance, we know we are in for a treat. Selfish Love: DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Collaborate for Yet Another Upbeat Song (Watch Video).

Right from the time she entered the industry, Selena has wowed us with her confident styling. While then, she was mostly into girly stuff, today she's more into structured outfits that exude power. Selena Gomez has evolved through all these years and her personal experiences have only made her more confident. For someone who doesn't hesitate to experiment, she's always looking out for designs that are sharp, stunning and vivacious. Yo or Hell No! Selena Gomez in All White Athleisure for Puma.

On Selena Gomez's special day today, we grab the opportunity to revisit some of her best red carpet moments.

In Chanel

In Chanel

In Christian Dior

In Christian Dior

In Elie Saab

In Elie Saab

In Givenchy

In Givenchy

In Mugler

In Mugler

In Prada

In Prada

In Versace

In Versace

Selena recently launched her own swimwear in collaboration with La'Mariette. Speaking about her new venture, the singer said, "What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do." She's determined to break these unrealistic beauty standards and this is just a stepping stone for it. We bet she has miles more to walk for it.

But that's for coming years. For today, let's cheer for the fashionista that she is and has always been. Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez!

