Shah Rukh Khan made his first press meet appearance for Pathaan’s promotion last week in a black suit. The actor, who has proven his mettle at the box office and continues to swoon fans with his witty replies on #AskSRK and stellar looks at events and Mannat sightings, wooed us all in a custom Masculine suit. The actor looked his dashing self in black with an easy black t-shirt to give it a more casual look. He shared the stage with Deepika Padukone in a stunning floral dress, John Abraham in his classic jeans and casual shirt and director Siddharth Anand in comfortable all-black joggers. Shah Rukh Khan HD Wallpapers From Pathaan Song ‘Besharam Rang’ for Free Download Online: Watch ‘King of Sexy’ SRK and Deepika Padukone Set Screen on Fire.

View SRK's Outfit Here

View this post on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan was styled by Shaleena Nathani for the event and looked absolutely dapper in the black suit. Then again, Shah Rukh Khan has the charm and ease to make anything look cool and in trend. The Pathaan press conference had a lot of happy moments for fans who were eagerly waiting for some interaction with the stars of the blockbuster movie. Shah Rukh made several charming, witty and heart-warming comments. Shah Rukh Khan Opts For A Formal Look For An Event In Delhi! Twitterati Goes Gaga Over His Charming Avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan's Look for Pathaan Press Meet

View this post on Instagram

Hair stylist Raaj Gupta did his hair, and Shah Rukh’s perfectly subtle make-up was done by Arun Indulkar. The complete look, of course, is a big yes for us and reminded us of how easily Shah Rukh Khan can make the classic of black seem completely different and stylish. He has always won hearts, whether it was his black sherwani in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’s "Yeh Ladka Hai Allah", or the all-black casuals in Kal Ho Na Ho. While we are swooning over SRK all over again, share your thoughts on the look in the comments!

