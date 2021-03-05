Ushering the new year with a new photoshoot seems to be the newest buzz in tinsel town. Shanaya Kapoor, the bonafide star kid but also a fashion cynosure to reckon with joined this bandwagon with stylist Meagan Concessio helming her affairs. Known for her striking looks, poise, grace and most importantly, an impeccable style sense, Shanaya is fast pacing the style charts even before making a silver screen debut. Her carefully crafted fashion arsenal is distinctly millennial chic and she has found solace in the cool girl vibe underlined by minimalism. A recent style is a worthy testimony that saw Shanaya wear a checkered upcycled set from Lovebirds x Smoke Lab collaboration with a matching bucket hat, sneakers and delicate baubles. A relaxed mood that is also sustainable chic, Shanaya's interpretation inspires that much loved minimalism to the hilt.

Shanaya debuted at one of the most exclusive events on Paris’ social calendar, Le Bal held at the Shangri-La hotel in 2019. Here is a closer look at Shanaya's cool girl moment. Shanaya Kapoor Is All About Being Cute, Classy and a Little Bit of Sassy in Black!

Shanaya Kapoor - Cool Girl Vibe

A checkered co-ord set featuring a relaxed fit shirt, short pants and a bucket hat were from the Loverbirds x Smoke Lab collaboration. Black socks with white sneakers, a dainty necklace by Misho Designs, pink lips and sleek hair completed her look. Shanaya Kapoor Swears by Her Thigh-High Boots in This Throwback Image!

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor has worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar and featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

