Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling many hearts since quite a long time. Be it with her cute antics, amazing one-liners or style, the TV star has got all the ingredients that make her a fan favourite. Apart from this, Shehnaaz is also busy these days making some OMG fashion statements on social media. Her Instagram is filled with tonnes of fabulous pictures of herself wherein she exudes glamour. Recently, the singer shared a happy photo of hers dressed in a strappy floral dress and we are digging the look. Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill Looks Tempting In A Shiny Pink Crop Top and White Shorts (View Pics).

As soon as she posted this pic, her admirers filled the comment section with love. Elaborating on the look, Shehnaaz in the photo can be seen wearing a floral dress with a sweetheart neck in shade black and pink. The two main highlights of her outfit were the spaghetti strap and the plunging neckline. Further, with her hair tied and a hint of makeup, she looked pretty. However, if you thought that Gill's attire is affordable... well it's not. She is seen in a Rocky Star ensemble that comes with a price tag of Rs 16, 999 and is currently on discount. Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Boho-Chic Glamour In Her Latest Instagram Post And We Are Stunned! (View Pics).

Check Out The Shehnaaz Gill's Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Here's Proof:

Shehnaaz Gill's Outfit (Photo Credits: Rocky Star World)

Now, only Shehnaaz can spend so much on a dress, right? Even though it is sold online at 10k, we still feel it is just for the elites. Splurging this much for a solo outfit is really not everyone's cup of tea. What do you guys feel? Is the dress expensive or cheap? Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Shona Shona' opposite Sidharth Shukla. Stay tuned!

