Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her next release, Shehzada co-starring, Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit movie, Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. While Kartik goes a step ahead when it comes to the promotions of his movies, Sanon makes it a point to make it a glamorous affair. With her stunning style statements and a persona that nail them effectively, Kriti manages to make the most of her promotional wardrobe. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

For Shehzada, Kriti stuck to modish designs with smart dresses and cute co-ord sets. We loved the way she complimented her hairdo with all of her outfits, making us root for her, harder each time. From picking a Maison Valentino blazer to a green co-ord set by Alex Perry, Kriti's style file had all the best pieces available on the block. With the help of her stylist, Sukriti Grover, the Adipurush actress managed to strike a chord with all fashion aficionados like us. To elaborate more on her outfit choices for the movie promotions, let's delve deeper into her wardrobe, one look at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?

In Ambika Lal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Alex Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Cider

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Maison Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Aak:ch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Sonam Parmar Jhawar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Lama Jouni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Saaksha & Kinni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Radhika Agrawal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon's Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan hit the screens on February 17, 2023.

