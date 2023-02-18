Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her next release, Shehzada co-starring, Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit movie, Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. While Kartik goes a step ahead when it comes to the promotions of his movies, Sanon makes it a point to make it a glamorous affair. With her stunning style statements and a persona that nail them effectively, Kriti manages to make the most of her promotional wardrobe. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!
For Shehzada, Kriti stuck to modish designs with smart dresses and cute co-ord sets. We loved the way she complimented her hairdo with all of her outfits, making us root for her, harder each time. From picking a Maison Valentino blazer to a green co-ord set by Alex Perry, Kriti's style file had all the best pieces available on the block. With the help of her stylist, Sukriti Grover, the Adipurush actress managed to strike a chord with all fashion aficionados like us. To elaborate more on her outfit choices for the movie promotions, let's delve deeper into her wardrobe, one look at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?
In Ambika Lal
View this post on Instagram
In Alex Perry
View this post on Instagram
In Cider
View this post on Instagram
In Maison Valentino
View this post on Instagram
In Aak:ch
View this post on Instagram
In Sonam Parmar Jhawar
View this post on Instagram
In Lama Jouni
View this post on Instagram
In Saaksha & Kinni
View this post on Instagram
In Radhika Agrawal
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon's Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan hit the screens on February 17, 2023.
