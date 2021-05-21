Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has proved the famous phrase - "Age is just a number" right several times. She is one of the most fashionable actresses in the television industry. The mother of two definitely knows how to keep her fans hooked with her gorgeous looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares stunning pictures and videos of her on her official Instagram handle. Currently, the actress is in Cape Town as she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Shweta has been sharing several pictures of her from the shooting location. Recently, she has taken to the photo-sharing app to share an ultra-gorgeous picture of her wherein she can be seen wearing a light pink floral printed saree with shimmery border and she is exuding elegance in the same. She has paired the beautiful saree with a pink sleeveless blouse. To complete her look, she opted for minimal makeup, wore earrings, and kept her tresses open.

Soon after she posted the same, several fans started pouring in heart emojis on the comments section. One fan wrote, "U look so cute Every time," while another one wrote, "U r the sweetest one in the world.”

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's latest post here:

Earlier, the 40-year-old actress shared a picture of her from Cape Town wherein she can be seen wearing denim shorts paired with a pink top. TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is also a participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, clicked the picture of Shweta. Take a look:

Shweta, along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, and Varun Sood is participating in the adventure-based reality show. It will be hosted by ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

Shweta gained all the limelight after featuring in the popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later, she has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, and Bigg Boss 4.

