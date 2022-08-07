Sisters are always exceptional! Their love and care are more than enough to prove their essence in one's life. From not sharing a single chips packet in childhood to growing up and surrendering their whole wardrobe, sisters' relations and their camaraderie mature into a lovely bond that makes them no less than best friends. Beautiful ties must be cherished, no matter what! Sister's Day is the occasion that celebrates all the sisters and allows them to express their feelings and gratitude by spending a special day together. Sister's Day falls on the first Sunday of August when all the siblings come together to celebrate their unbreakable bond and bitter-sweet relationship. Sister's Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7. It's the perfect day to glam together and be the most stylish sister duo that walks out in style and grabs the eyeballs for their amazing fashion sense. Take some inspiration from the Bollywood sister duos who slay their fashion game with one accord. From Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor to Kareena & Karishma Kapoor, here's a list of sisters who styled their best and made it to the headlines for giving perfect sister goals.

Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor

They give the much-needed colour to the black and white picture with their stunning looks and exuberant style. While Janhvi looks glamorous in the strappy bodycon dress, Khushi compliments the charismatic vision with her backless halter-neck dress. Smart sibling goals, OP! Friendship Day 2022: Let Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Give You Outfit Inspiration for this Day!

Kriti & Nupur Sanon

What a WOW! Kriti and Nupur have definitely been the best with their bond. That's evident from their mushy pics and selfies! The duo is taking it to another level with their shared shimmery look that's amped up with coloured eyes to hold the attention of the fashion gurus.

Malaika & Amrita Arora

The hotties are often spotted with their famous girl gang, which also includes another known B-town sister duo, Kareena and Karishma Kapoor. The natty sisters are radiating the cheer for an absolute holiday vibe through their chic outfits. Their incredible fashion sense has always sparked the interest of all the fashionistas who look forward to them and their sassy style statements.

Kareena & Karishma Kapoor

Last but not least, the sister duo has been exhilarating their fans with their spunky persona and spectacular vogue since the day they were introduced to the Bollywood industry. Not to exaggerate, the Kapoor sisters are looking flawless and fab in the comfy jacket and radiating their cordial bond effortlessly. Their picture is indeed all smiles. Sister's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Handbag to Shopping Vouchers, 5 Best Things To Gift Your Sister on This Day

Sisters have always been the most passionate and loving companions for every little moment of one's life. One can't imagine a day without their lively presence, so how can they think to glam and glow with no sisters by their side? This Sister's Day, style up with your beautiful siblings and add the appealing spark to the exciting day. A very Happy and Stylish Sisters

