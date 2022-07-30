Sisters - they are the ones who always have our back. They can annoy us and fight with us on the most unimaginable subjects, but when push comes to shove, they will be there for us - always. Every year, sisters are celebrated in India on various occasions like Raksha Bandhan, Sister's Day, etc. Sister's Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 7. As we prepare to celebrate Sister's Day 2022 in India, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Sister's Day 2022, the significance and history of Sister's Day and more. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Sister's Day 2022 in India

Sister's Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 7. Every year, the first Sunday in August is celebrated as Sister's Day in various countries. However, it is interesting to note that - in addition to this, people also celebrate the bond they share with a sister or siblings in general on Rakhi for Raksha Bandhan - which will be celebrated on August 11 this year.

Significance of Sister's Day

Sister's Day is said to be a significant observance for those with siblings. On this day, people celebrate their cherished bond with their sisters. From making their beloved sisters feel special to having some much-needed sibling bonding time, there are various things that people plan and do on this day. Sister's Day is not only celebrated in India but also in various other countries on the same day. The observance is said to help strengthen the bond between a sister and her sibling, and gives people the opportunity to express their love for one another.

We hope that Sister's Day 2022 is full of surprises and you do your bit to make all the sisters in your life feel extra loved. Whether you are in the phase of the constant tug of war or you have evolved into knowing your sister is your best friend, or even if you have been too caught up to spend some quality time with your beloved sister, Sister's Day is the perfect opportunity to take time out and celebrate each other and the very true and pure bond you share. Happy Sister's Day 2022!

