Sunny Leone was in a creative mood on a Thursday (Feb 4) and so went on to share a glammed up picture of herself on Instagram. However, her latest photo was not a normal OOTD post, but it was a tribute to the Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn. Yes, that's correct! Presenting herself in a robe, perfect makeup and flashy lip colour, Sunny channelled her inner Audrey and we love it. For starters, the actress owns a cosmetics brand named Star Struck By Sunny and this was a way to promote her smooth lipstick with a legendary twist. Smart she! Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Elaborating on her Audrey Hepburn's inspired getup, Sunny was seen in an all-white robe which she paired it with a towel turban. And of course, to accentuate her look, she added a punch of sunglasses and striking red lip shade. "Even the iconic Audrey Hepburn understood the power of the perfect Lipshade," she captioned the stunning picture. A look at Leone's and Hepburn's photo together and the resemblance is uncanny. Sunny Leone Is All Set to ‘Eat Your Heart Out’ in This Sultry High Slit Dress (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

As soon as the Laila of Bollywood shared this post on her Instagram, fans showered love and left some cute emojis in the comment section. All in all, we are impressed by this fun post by the actress. What say?

Workwise, Sunny is currently in Kerala shooting for the latest season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla. She was last seen Sunny Leone was last seen on web series Bullets which released on MXPlayer on January 8 starred Karishma Tanna alongside her. Stay tuned!

